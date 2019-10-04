Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

