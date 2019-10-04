DATx Hits Market Capitalization of $768,465.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, DATx has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, FCoin and IDEX. DATx has a total market capitalization of $768,465.00 and $214,734.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00193099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.01018399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091038 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Rfinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

