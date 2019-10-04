Dave Lemus Acquires 4,000 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Dave Lemus purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,440 ($9,721.68).

SLN remained flat at $GBX 183 ($2.39) on Friday. 21,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

