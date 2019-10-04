DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,188,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 282,518 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $515.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth about $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

