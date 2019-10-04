DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 221000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $574,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

