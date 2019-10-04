Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

DLX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 236,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Deluxe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,043,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 25.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 184,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

