Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised Dermira from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of DERM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 20,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.42. Dermira has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 28.7% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 392,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 310,551 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

