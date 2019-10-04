Deutsche Bank Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $34.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 14,483,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,747. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

