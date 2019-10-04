DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 186,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.