Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €133.20 ($154.88).

Shares of DB1 traded up €2.65 ($3.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €140.30 ($163.14). The stock had a trading volume of 692,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a fifty-two week high of €143.70 ($167.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €125.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

