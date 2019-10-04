DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.35. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

