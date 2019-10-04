Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €31.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.50 ($40.12).

DPW traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.88 ($33.58). The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,597 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.61 and a 200-day moving average of €29.16.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

