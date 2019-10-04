DEX (DEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.68 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, DEX has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00191998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.01018488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.