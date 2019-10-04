Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.32. 332,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

