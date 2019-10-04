Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $426.20

Shares of Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $426.20 and traded as high as $327.00. Dialight shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 346.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1,090.00.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

