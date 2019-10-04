Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

