DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.36% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5,562.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 80,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

