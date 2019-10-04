Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

APPS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,808. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

