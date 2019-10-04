Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Hits $908,412.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $908,412.00 and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011541 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002848 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005095 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 105.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.