Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Docusign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Docusign has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Docusign will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $235,920.00. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,830 shares of company stock worth $31,040,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.