Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 255.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,444,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,686,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,576 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 91,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,403. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

