Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of DFIN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

