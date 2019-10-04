Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 226,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,432. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.