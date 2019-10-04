Dougherty & Co Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Neutral

Dougherty & Co lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 429,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,720. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

