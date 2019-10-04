Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.79.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 299,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,251. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $445,343.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 85,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $517,350. 60.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.