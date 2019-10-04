DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,982,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $555,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 412,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.56 per share, with a total value of $495,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

