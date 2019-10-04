Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $123.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $123.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $522.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.70 million to $523.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $647.84 million, with estimates ranging from $641.60 million to $657.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

DT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 798,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,477. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

