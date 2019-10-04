e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Hits $734,215.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $734,215.00 and $2.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00697176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010918 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000635 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,919,850 coins and its circulating supply is 17,097,369 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

