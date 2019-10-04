Edgeless Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $632.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, ABCC, Liqui and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

