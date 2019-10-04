EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.90

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.45.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

