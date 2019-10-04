El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.48

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.48 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 108197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In other news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,599,359.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.