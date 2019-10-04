Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,488,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,616. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.