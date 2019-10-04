Elrond (ERD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.02 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.01014631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

