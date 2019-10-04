Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Shares of Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and traded as low as $43.42. Emera shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Emera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

