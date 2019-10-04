Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

EMR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.70. 105,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,035. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

