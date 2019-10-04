Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.27. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 3,777,507 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $326.74 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

