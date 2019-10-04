Engagement Token Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Engagement Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Engagement Token has a market capitalization of $14,673.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Engagement Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01014820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089354 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Engagement Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Engagement Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.