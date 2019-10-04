Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company revolutionized the solar industry by pioneering a semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level. To capture larger shares of the expanding solar market and improve customer reliability, the company constantly innovates new versions of its family of microinverters, which is an added positive. In mid-2020, Enphase is set to launch its next-generation microinverter system, IQ 8. In a bid to stand out in the competitive solar microinverter market, Enphase acquired SunPower’s microinverter business last August. In 2019, management expects a ramp up in volume shipments for its IQ7Xs product, thereby providing a boost to its prospects. However, component shortages are hurting the company’s growth trajectory.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 318,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,393.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,900. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 422,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 181,026 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

