Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 649,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $173,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.65.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. Adobe’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

