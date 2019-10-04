Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Entertainment One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entertainment One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Entertainment One stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596. Entertainment One has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

