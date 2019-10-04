EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 508,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,244,758. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

