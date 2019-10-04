EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celgene by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,002,460,000 after purchasing an additional 929,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celgene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth $637,066,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.74. 111,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

