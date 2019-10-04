EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $522,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,344. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

