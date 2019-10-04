EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

