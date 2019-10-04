EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter.

BSCJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,266. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

