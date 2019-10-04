Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,858,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,908 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

