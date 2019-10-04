EquiTrader Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, EquiTrader has traded down 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. EquiTrader has a market cap of $120,607.00 and $54.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00696364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,731,634 coins and its circulating supply is 12,631,634 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co.

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

