Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 30,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,209. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

