Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,734,000 after acquiring an additional 472,325 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Citigroup upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.40. 15,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.59.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

