Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,544.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Shares of EL opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

